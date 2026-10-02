Naseeruddin Shah meets Abhijeet Dipke during Mumbai protest over SIR
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah met Abhijeet Dipke at Azad Park in Mumbai on Friday, and Dipke joined Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Shivaji Park.
The CJP is protesting over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and what the party has described as an Election Commission dissent row.
A video of Shah's meeting with Dipke was shared by Dipke on X, showing his public support, especially meaningful since the protest happened on Gandhi Jayanti.
Cockroach Janta Party plans nationwide protests
The CJP plans another protest at Shivaji Park this Friday, and says they'll take things nationwide if their demands aren't met, with cities like Kolkata and Bengaluru on their radar.
Security is already ramping up at Dadar station.
This isn't new for Shah: he's spoken out before about crackdowns on protests, making it clear he stands for democratic rights and fair elections in India.