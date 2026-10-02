Naseeruddin Shah meets Abhijeet Dipke during CJP's Mumbai protest
What's the story
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently met Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), during his protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. The CJP has three demands: resignation and criminal proceedings against the EC commissioner, a halt on the SIR exercise, and restoration of the January 2025 voter list. Shah thanked Dipke for inspiring youth to voice their concerns about national issues.
Emotional meeting
Dipke shared a video of his meeting with Shah
A video shared by Dipke on X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment when Shah met him at Shivaji Park.
The actor expressed his admiration for Dipke's work and thanked him for encouraging young people to speak up about important issues.
Overwhelmed by Shah's words, Dipke said, "I am a huge fan of you, sir. I had no idea that you would come here. It is a big honor."
Social media debate
Javed Akhtar defends CJP's protest
Meanwhile, writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar defended the CJP's protest against some residents complaining about noise pollution at Shivaji Park.
He wrote on X, "I'm so happy that some residents...are getting sensitive about the noise pollution and asking the authorities to cancel the protest of CJP today at Shivaji Park."
"I'm hundred percent sure that they will raise the same objection with the same intensity, if not more, whenever there's any jalsa of any political party of Maharashtra planned at Shivaji Park."
Future actions
CJP threatens to take movement nationwide if demands aren't met
The CJP has announced another protest at Shivaji Park on Friday and warned of taking their movement nationwide if their demands aren't met.
The party has set its sights on cities like Kolkata and Bengaluru for this purpose.
Security measures have already been heightened at Dadar station in anticipation of the protest.
Shah has previously spoken out against crackdowns on protests, emphasizing his commitment to democratic rights and fair elections in India.