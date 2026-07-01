Nashville Quists expecting 2nd child in January 2027 after miscarriage
Entertainment
Nashville creators Courtney and Alex Quist just announced they're expecting baby number two in January 2027.
Their news is especially meaningful since it comes five months after the couple announced their miscarriage.
With their daughter Aspyn now 1.5 years old, Alex shared, "We're ecstatic about welcoming another child into our family."
Quists grateful, pregnancy easier, names secret
Courtney says they're thankful for everyone supporting them: "We're so thankful for all the people in our lives that we get to celebrate with!"
She mentioned this pregnancy has been easier than her first, with less nausea so far.
This time, they'll find out the baby's gender earlier (last time they waited until 20 weeks), but name choices will stay a secret until after the birth.