Naslen's 'Mollywood Times' to hit JioHotstar on July 3

Film synopsis

Plot and cast of 'Mollywood Times'

In Mollywood Times, Naslen plays Vineeth Madhavan, an aspiring director who dreams of becoming one of the youngest and most celebrated directors in the Malayalam film industry. The film explores his passion for creating horror films with intense storytelling. The narrative also delves into the challenges faced by newcomers in the film industry. It is the second part of Nayak's trilogy on "success," following Mukundan Unni Associates.