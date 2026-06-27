Naslen's 'Mollywood Times' to hit JioHotstar on July 3
What's the story
The Malayalam film Mollywood Times, starring Naslen, will make its digital debut on JioHotstar on July 3. The coming-of-age drama, directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, was released in theaters on June 5 and received positive reviews from audiences. It is a "hate letter to cinema" that follows a young man who aspires to become a successful filmmaker in the Malayalam film industry.
Film synopsis
Plot and cast of 'Mollywood Times'
In Mollywood Times, Naslen plays Vineeth Madhavan, an aspiring director who dreams of becoming one of the youngest and most celebrated directors in the Malayalam film industry. The film explores his passion for creating horror films with intense storytelling. The narrative also delves into the challenges faced by newcomers in the film industry. It is the second part of Nayak's trilogy on "success," following Mukundan Unni Associates.
Box office success
Box office collection and supporting cast
According to trade analysts, the film grossed around ₹20 crore globally. It had a decent opening day at the Indian box office with an estimated net collection of ₹1.8 crore from 954 shows across the country. The film also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Sharaf U Dheen, Roshan Shanavas, Basil Joseph, and Gopika Ramesh, among others.