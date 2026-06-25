Nata wins 'Bigg Boss Kannada' 50L after humble Bengaluru start Entertainment Jun 25, 2026

Gilli Nata's story is all about chasing dreams and staying true to his roots.

He started out performing at village fairs, then moved to Bengaluru where he worked for just ₹6,000 a month as an assistant director.

Thanks to encouragement from a friend and his own determination, Gilli eventually landed on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, and walked away with a cool ₹50 lakh prize.