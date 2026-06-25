Nata wins 'Bigg Boss Kannada' 50L after humble Bengaluru start
Entertainment
Gilli Nata's story is all about chasing dreams and staying true to his roots.
He started out performing at village fairs, then moved to Bengaluru where he worked for just ₹6,000 a month as an assistant director.
Thanks to encouragement from a friend and his own determination, Gilli eventually landed on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12, and walked away with a cool ₹50 lakh prize.
Nata to star in 'Palaar' comedy
After gaining fame as a content creator during the pandemic, Gilli's next big step is starring in Palaar, a rural comedy directed by Chandramohan.
His journey from small-town performances to making it in films is proof that talent and persistence really can pay off, especially for anyone dreaming of breaking into entertainment.