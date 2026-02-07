LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Stranger Things' actor Natalia Dyer joins Amazon's 'Goodbye Girl'
'Stranger Things' actor Natalia Dyer joins Amazon's 'Goodbye Girl'
'Goodbye Girl' is currently filming

'Stranger Things' actor Natalia Dyer joins Amazon's 'Goodbye Girl'

By Isha Sharma
Feb 07, 2026
09:30 am
What's the story

After the global success of Stranger Things, actor Natalia Dyer has signed her next project. She has joined the cast of Goodbye Girl, a romantic comedy from Amazon MGM Studios, reported Deadline. The film also stars Cole Sprouse and Kiernan Shipka. Directed by Oran Zegman, production is currently underway in New Orleans. Gulfstream Pictures, which has earlier released four films with Amazon MGM, is producing the movie.

Film synopsis

Here's everything we know about the film

Goodbye Girl follows Jess (Shipka), a "professional heartbreaker," hired by a bride to break up with her groom (Sprouse) just days before their wedding. However, she fails at her job and falls for him.The details of Dyer's role are yet to be revealed. The script was penned by Danielle Hoover and David Monahan, based on a story by Hoover, Monahan, and Jessica Elbaum.

Career progression

Dyer's career so far

Dyer was a part of all five seasons of Stranger Things, a massive success. The show's final season racked up 59.6 million views within five days of its release on Netflix, breaking records for the biggest premiere week for an English-language series. In addition to Stranger Things, Dyer appeared in Peacock's Based on a True Story and films like Velvet Buzzsaw and Things Heard & Seen. She is represented by WME, Circle Management + Production, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Advertisement