'Stranger Things' actor Natalia Dyer joins Amazon's 'Goodbye Girl'

Goodbye Girl follows Jess (Shipka), a "professional heartbreaker," hired by a bride to break up with her groom (Sprouse) just days before their wedding. However, she fails at her job and falls for him.The details of Dyer's role are yet to be revealed. The script was penned by Danielle Hoover and David Monahan, based on a story by Hoover, Monahan, and Jessica Elbaum.

Dyer was a part of all five seasons of Stranger Things, a massive success. The show's final season racked up 59.6 million views within five days of its release on Netflix, breaking records for the biggest premiere week for an English-language series. In addition to Stranger Things, Dyer appeared in Peacock's Based on a True Story and films like Velvet Buzzsaw and Things Heard & Seen. She is represented by WME, Circle Management + Production, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.