National Awards: 'Shyamchi Aai,' 'Naal 2,' 'Aatmapamphlet' win big
Marathi films made a splash at the 71st National Film Awards, especially with stories about kids.
"Shyamchi Aai" won Best Feature Film, "Aatmapamphlet" was named Best Debut by a Director, and "Naal 2" picked up Best Children's Film.
Child actors from 'Naal 2' and 'Gypsy' shared this honor
The child stars from "Naal 2"—Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, and Bhargav—shared the Best Child Artist award with Kabir Khandare from "Gypsy."
Pokale thanked his team and family for their support, while Khandare's dad shared how proud he is of his son's passion.
Directors on the current Marathi cinema
Director Yakkanti talked about how working with kids takes patience, and filmmaker Dahake praised the strong stories and technical skills in Marathi films.
Still, they both feel these movies deserve more commercial success so even more people can enjoy them.