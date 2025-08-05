National Awards: 'Shyamchi Aai,' 'Naal 2,' 'Aatmapamphlet' win big

Child actors from 'Naal 2' and 'Gypsy' shared this honor

The child stars from "Naal 2"—Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, and Bhargav—shared the Best Child Artist award with Kabir Khandare from "Gypsy."

Pokale thanked his team and family for their support, while Khandare's dad shared how proud he is of his son's passion.