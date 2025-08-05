National Awards: Urvashi slams jury for ignoring 'Aadujeevitham' Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Veteran actor Urvashi has called out the National Film Awards jury for ignoring "Aadujeevitham" and praised Prithviraj Sukumaran's dedication to his role.

She said, "You have an actor who has given time and effort and gone through a physical transformation to showcase the life of Najeeb, and his gut-wrenching suffering."

Urvashi also criticized how some lead roles were labeled as supporting, calling it unfair.