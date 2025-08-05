National Awards: Urvashi slams jury for ignoring 'Aadujeevitham'
Veteran actor Urvashi has called out the National Film Awards jury for ignoring "Aadujeevitham" and praised Prithviraj Sukumaran's dedication to his role.
She said, "You have an actor who has given time and effort and gone through a physical transformation to showcase the life of Najeeb, and his gut-wrenching suffering."
Urvashi also criticized how some lead roles were labeled as supporting, calling it unfair.
Main roles labeled as supporting
The 71st National Film Awards are facing heat for classifying main roles—like Urvashi in "Ullozhukku" and Vijayaraghavan in "Pookkaalam"—as supporting parts.
There's also buzz that controversy around Sukumaran's film "L2: Empuraan," which touched on sensitive topics, may have influenced jury decisions.
On top of that, Urvashi isn't a fan of sharing awards between actors.
Urvashi wants clear rules, more transparency
Urvashi, who quietly accepted a supporting actress award back in 2005, says it's time for change.
She wants clear rules and more transparency so deserving talent gets recognized without bias.
"Now I am speaking up because I want to protect future actors," she shared.