Ashish Chanchlani supports SRK amid 'Jawan' National Award backlash
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani jumped in to support Shah Rukh Khan, who's facing heat online for winning the National Award for "Jawan."
On X, Ashish wrote, "Will never understand this forced 'hatred' for #Jawan. It's my most fav SRK film after Chak De! India. It was entertaining and beautifully shot."
The criticism around SRK's win has been trending across social media.
'Jawan' won SRK his 1st National Award
"Jawan," directed by Atlee and released in September 2023, stars SRK in double roles as father and son.
The movie smashed box office records worldwide and earned Khan his first-ever National Film Award for Best Actor.
Still, some fans argued that his earlier performances deserved this recognition more.
Other people associated with 'Jawan'
Despite recovering from an injury, SRK thanked fans through a video on X.
Director Atlee called "Jawan" his "first love letter" to Khan, while singer Shilpa Rao also picked up a National Award for her song "Chaleya."