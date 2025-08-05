Ashish Chanchlani supports SRK amid 'Jawan' National Award backlash Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani jumped in to support Shah Rukh Khan, who's facing heat online for winning the National Award for "Jawan."

On X, Ashish wrote, "Will never understand this forced 'hatred' for #Jawan. It's my most fav SRK film after Chak De! India. It was entertaining and beautifully shot."

The criticism around SRK's win has been trending across social media.