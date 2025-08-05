Farhan Akhtar leads '120 Bahadur's battle against China in teaser
The first teaser for 120 Bahadur just dropped, with Farhan Akhtar stepping into the shoes of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.
The film dives into the real-life story of 120 Indian soldiers who stood their ground during the intense Battle of Rezang La in 1962.
Expect snowy battlefields, tense moments, and a spotlight on courage and sacrifice.
Release date, shooting locales, and more
In the teaser, Akhtar's character rallies his troops with the powerful cry, "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge"—a moment that really sets the tone for their determination against tough odds.
After six years away from acting, this marks Akhtar's big comeback.
The film was shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai to keep things authentic.
'120 Bahadur' releases on November 21
Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, 120 Bahadur hits theaters nationwide on November 21, 2025—definitely one to watch out for if you're into true stories or epic war dramas.