'Artificial': Sam Altman movie begins filming in San Francisco Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

"Artificial," a comedic drama about OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, has started filming in San Francisco.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie explores how OpenAI grew from a small non-profit to a global AI powerhouse.

It's aiming for a 2026 release, so there's still some time before we get to see it on screen.