'Artificial': Sam Altman movie begins filming in San Francisco
"Artificial," a comedic drama about OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, has started filming in San Francisco.
Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie explores how OpenAI grew from a small non-profit to a global AI powerhouse.
It's aiming for a 2026 release, so there's still some time before we get to see it on screen.
Cast and real-life locations featured in the movie
Andrew Garfield takes on the role of Sam Altman, with Monica Barbaro as Mira Murati and Yura Borisov as Ilya Sutskever.
Jason Schwartzman and Ike Barinholtz (rumored to play Elon Musk) round out the cast.
Filming is happening at real San Francisco spots like Dolores Park and Russian Hill, making the story feel even more grounded and authentic.