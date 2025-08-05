Next Article
Hina-Rocky on wedding vs 'Pati Patni Aur Panga': No change
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal got married on June 4, 2025. They joined the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga—sparking talk that their wedding was just for TV.
Hina cleared the air: "We didn't marry for the show."
The timing just lined up by chance: Hina
Hina explained they'd already signed up for the show before their wedding—the timing just lined up by chance.
She shared that calling Rocky her husband now gives her a shy smile, but otherwise, "our relationship hasn't changed."
Rocky agreed, saying, "Our constant is, there is no change."
Their wedding had even been postponed earlier due to Hina's health issues.