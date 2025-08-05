Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj (34) dies after battling jaundice Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Santhosh Balaraj, a familiar face in Kannada cinema, died on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru after weeks of battling jaundice. He was just 34.

Despite medical care, his health took a turn for the worse and he passed away in the ICU around 9:45am.

The news has left fans and the film industry stunned and saddened.