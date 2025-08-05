Next Article
Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj (34) dies after battling jaundice
Santhosh Balaraj, a familiar face in Kannada cinema, died on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru after weeks of battling jaundice. He was just 34.
Despite medical care, his health took a turn for the worse and he passed away in the ICU around 9:45am.
The news has left fans and the film industry stunned and saddened.
Career highlights and personal life
He quickly made a name for himself with movies like Olavina Ole (2012), Janma (2013), and especially Ganapa (2015), which became a box office hit.
After his father's passing in 2022, Santhosh carried forward the family's film legacy.
He lived with his mother and remained unmarried, leaving behind memories cherished by colleagues and fans alike.