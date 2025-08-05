Next Article
'Coolie' merch is here! T-shirts, posters inspired by Rajinikanth's film
Fully Filmy just launched a new line of Coolie (2025) merch, featuring T-shirts and posters inspired by Rajinikanth's upcoming action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
The film hits theaters August 14, and more goodies like badges and figurines are on the way.
Fully Filmy's 3rd collab with the superstar
This marks Fully Filmy's third team-up with Rajinikanth. Co-founder Raunaq Mangottil shared, "The energy is different every time it's a Rajini film."
Their goal? Connecting fans from different film worlds.
You can grab the Coolie collection across India or internationally at fullyfilmy.in.