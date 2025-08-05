Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film with newcomers Entertainment Aug 05, 2025

Saiyaara, the action-drama directed by Mohit Suri and starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, just hit a massive ₹300 crore at the Indian box office. That makes it the highest-grossing Hindi film ever with fresh faces in the lead.

Even with big releases like Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, and Mahavatar Narsimha around, Saiyaara has pulled in ₹302.25 crore in just 18 days.