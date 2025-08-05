Box office: 'Saiyaara' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film with newcomers
Saiyaara, the action-drama directed by Mohit Suri and starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, just hit a massive ₹300 crore at the Indian box office. That makes it the highest-grossing Hindi film ever with fresh faces in the lead.
Even with big releases like Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, and Mahavatar Narsimha around, Saiyaara has pulled in ₹302.25 crore in just 18 days.
'Saiyaara' in numbers
The movie started strong with ₹172.75 crore in its first week and added another ₹107.75 crore in week two.
It kept up momentum over its third weekend—earning steadily each day—even as Mahavatar Narsimha picked up buzz through word-of-mouth.
What's next for 'Saiyaara?'
With War 2 dropping soon, all eyes are on whether Saiyaara can keep its streak going.
But given its strong box office performance so far, don't be surprised if this debut keeps making headlines a bit longer!