National Film Awards 72nd edition moved to Ekta Nagar Gujarat
The 72nd National Film Awards just wrapped up, celebrating the best of Indian cinema from 2024.
For the first time ever, the ceremony moved out of Delhi to Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, shining a light on India's regional diversity.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards, and filmmaker Jayaraj led this year's jury.
Winners include 'Article 370' and Gautam
Article 370 grabbed Best Feature Film, with Yami Gautam also winning Best Actress for her role.
Mammootty (Bramayugam) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) shared Best Actor.
Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film for Wholesome Entertainment, while Amaran's Rajkumar Periasamy took home Best Director.
Fan favorites like Pushpa: The Rule, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Maharaja scored in technical and music categories.
Veteran Anant Nag was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, definitely a night to remember!