National Film Awards 72nd heading to Ekta Nagar Murmu presenting
Entertainment
Big change this year: the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony is expected to move out of Delhi and head to Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
President Droupadi Murmu is expected to present the honors later this month, making it a pretty special occasion in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
'Article 370' Gautam Mammootty Aaryan Rai
The awards celebrate movies from 2024.
Article 370 took home Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam grabbed Best Actress.
Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan both won Best Actor, and Aanand L Rai was recognized for Best Direction (non-feature) for his film about the Statue of Unity itself.