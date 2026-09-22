National Film Awards held outside Delhi for 2nd time
Entertainment
For just the second time ever, the National Film Awards left Delhi and landed in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
President Droupadi Murmu handed out honors at this fresh new venue, breaking a tradition that has been around since 1954.
The last time these awards traveled was back in 1970.
Government moves awards beyond national capital
Shifting the ceremony is part of a government move to take the National Film Awards beyond the National Capital and hold them in different parts of the country.
Ekta Nagar is not just any spot: it is home to the 597-foot Statue of Unity, which is featured in Aanand L Rai's award-winning work that won Best Direction (nonfeature) this year.