National Film Awards: 'Kathal' wins Best Hindi Feature
The quirky Netflix film "Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery" just snagged Best Hindi Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards, announced August 1, 2023.
Starring Sanya Malhotra and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, it dropped on Netflix last May and quickly stood out for its sharp blend of humor and social themes.
A satire on caste bias and police apathy
Set in the fictional town of Moba, "Kathal" follows Inspector Mahima Basor (Malhotra) as she investigates two missing jackfruits from a politician's garden.
What starts as a bizarre case turns into a deeper look at caste bias, police apathy, and human trafficking—highlighting how authorities can obsess over trivial things while ignoring serious issues.
Where to watch 'Kathal'
Still streaming on Netflix! Its straight-to-digital release made it easy for everyone to catch this unique mix of satire and real talk.