Naveen Polishetty's 'Anaganaga Oka Raju' is 2026's 1st Telugu super-hit
"Anaganaga Oka Raju," a Telugu rom-com starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, has kicked off 2026 with a bang.
Directed by Maari, the film dropped on January 14 across 1,900 screens worldwide and quickly became the year's first big hit.
In numbers:
The movie pulled in an impressive ₹61.1 crore globally within just three days—including $1.086 million in North America in four days.
In India alone, it netted around ₹20-22 crore in that time, with opening day numbers rising before settling slightly lower on Day 3.
With a modest ₹8 crore budget and over 150% profit in just 72 hours, it even beat the lifetime earnings of last year's "Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty."
Why are people loving it?
Despite heavy Sankranti competition, "Anaganaga Oka Raju" packed theaters with up to 70% occupancy on Thursday and about 59.8% on Friday—pretty rare these days!
If you're into feel-good comedies or want to catch what everyone's talking about right now, this one's worth your time.