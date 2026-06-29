Nawathe told Biswajeet to kiss Rekha for 'Anjana Safar' publicity Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

The controversial kiss between Rekha and Biswajeet in the 1969 film Anjana Safar wasn't just a surprise for viewers: it turns out it was a shock for Rekha too.

Journalist Jyothi Venkatesh revealed that director Raja Nawathe told Biswajeet to kiss Rekha without warning her, all to create publicity.

The moment left Rekha, then a teenager new to Bollywood, in tears and halted filming for the day.