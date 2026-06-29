Nawathe told Biswajeet to kiss Rekha for 'Anjana Safar' publicity
Entertainment
The controversial kiss between Rekha and Biswajeet in the 1969 film Anjana Safar wasn't just a surprise for viewers: it turns out it was a shock for Rekha too.
Journalist Jyothi Venkatesh revealed that director Raja Nawathe told Biswajeet to kiss Rekha without warning her, all to create publicity.
The moment left Rekha, then a teenager new to Bollywood, in tears and halted filming for the day.
Pallavi Chatterjee says father wrong
Biswajeet's daughter, Pallavi Chatterjee, has openly said her father was wrong. She shared that he should have checked with Rekha or refused the scene altogether, especially since Rekha was young and unprepared.
Pallavi also mentioned that Rekha used to visit their home as a child, which made the incident feel even more hurtful in hindsight.