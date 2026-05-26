Nayanthara and Khan team for Paidipally action film Eid 2027
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: Nayanthara and Salman Khan are starring together in a new action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, currently filming in Manali.
Both actors will take on physically demanding roles: Nayanthara is even doing her own stunts with expert guidance.
The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2027.
Yadav goes serious in 'The Messengers'
Rajpal Yadav steps out of his usual comedy zone for a more serious role, while rumors suggest Akshaye Khanna or Fahadh Faasil could play the villain, adding extra intrigue.
The movie, reportedly titled The Messengers, will go head-to-head with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's Spirit at the box office at Eid 2027, so expect some major competition!