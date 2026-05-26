Nayanthara and Khan team for Paidipally action film Eid 2027 Entertainment May 26, 2026

Big news for movie fans: Nayanthara and Salman Khan are starring together in a new action film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, currently filming in Manali.

Both actors will take on physically demanding roles: Nayanthara is even doing her own stunts with expert guidance.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2027.