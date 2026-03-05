Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan buy ₹31.5 crore duplex in Chennai
South Indian superstar Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan just added a seriously swanky duplex to their collection, picking up a fourth- and fifth-floor apartment in Chennai's posh Poes Garden.
The couple's real estate investments
The couple paid ₹31.5 crore for this 14,369 sq ft home (that's about ₹21,946 per sq ft), which comes with parking for eight cars.
Ownership is split 90% to Nayanthara and 10% to Shivan. Their total real estate portfolio now sits at an estimated ₹100-120 crore.
Other properties owned by the actor
Nayanthara also owns a 7,000 sq ft heritage bungalow in Alwarpet that doubles as her creative studio, plus two premium apartments in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills worth around ₹15 crore each.
The Poes Garden residence reportedly features its own private theater, gym, pool, abstract art pieces, and glass balconies—definitely not your average apartment!