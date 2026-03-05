Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan buy ₹31.5 crore duplex in Chennai Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

South Indian superstar Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan just added a seriously swanky duplex to their collection, picking up a fourth- and fifth-floor apartment in Chennai's posh Poes Garden.

Their new place is part of the Legacy project—right in the neighborhood with celebs like Rajinikanth and Indira Nooyi.

