Nayanthara reunites with Rajinikanth for 'Dharman'
What's the story
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Dharman, produced by Kamal Haasan, has added another star to its ensemble. Actor Nayanthara has joined the cast of the much-awaited movie. The news was confirmed by the makers on Sunday with a poster featuring her face alongside Rajinikanth's in a dark corridor-like setting. The caption read, "THE AURA IS DOUBLE. Welcoming the one and only @nayanthara to DHARMAN."
Star's response
Nayanthara's post for 'Dharman'
Nayanthara took to her X account to express her excitement about the project, writing, "OnToTheNext with One and Only Superstar."
The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. It features music by Anirudh Ravichander.
The first-look poster of Dharman showed Rajinikanth in scrubs standing in an operating theater with a bloody scalpel in his hand.
Production challenges
Here's why Marimuthu was finalized as director
Earlier, Rajinikanth revealed that Marimuthu was the fourth director to be announced for Dharman.
He said, "First, we wanted to do a film with Ravikumar. It didn't work out, so we finalized Sundar C."
"But he had other projects...so he [stepped away]. Then we decided on Cibi Chakravarthi."
"[Cibi's] story is very good, but it's a sensitive subject. It's about a nuclear scientist."
"It's...very sensitive and time-consuming. So, we postponed the project and finalized the film with Marimuthu."
Film's genre
More about 'Dharman'
Directed by Marimuthu, Dharman is being made as a commercial entertainer with action at its core.
Simran, Sreeleela, and Raashii Khanna have also been linked to the project.
The film marks the fifth collaboration between Rajinikanth and Nayanthara after Chandramukhi (2005), Kuselan (2008), Darbar (2020), and Annaatthe (2021).
The film is among the most anticipated upcoming projects in Tamil cinema.