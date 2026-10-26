Nayanthara reunites with Rajinikanth for 'Dharman'

Nayanthara took to her X account to express her excitement about the project, writing, "OnToTheNext with One and Only Superstar."

The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. It features music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The first-look poster of Dharman showed Rajinikanth in scrubs standing in an operating theater with a bloody scalpel in his hand.