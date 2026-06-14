Nayanthara may join 'Kanchana 4' alongside Hegde and Fatehi
Entertainment
Looks like Kanchana 4 might get even more exciting: Nayanthara may join the film in a key role, possibly appearing in flashback scenes.
While fans wait for an official update, Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi are already locked in as the main leads.
'Kanchana' buzz grows after Hegde tease
Kanchana has built a strong reputation for mixing scares with laughs, making it one of Tamil cinema's top franchises.
With the fourth film on the way, buzz is growing about new cast details.
Recently, Hegde's character was teased online.