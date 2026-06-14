Nayanthara may join 'Kanchana 4' alongside Hegde and Fatehi Entertainment Jun 14, 2026

Looks like Kanchana 4 might get even more exciting: Nayanthara may join the film in a key role, possibly appearing in flashback scenes.

While fans wait for an official update, Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi are already locked in as the main leads.