Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' likely to wrap up after Week-2?

The Day 14 collection of ₹0.25cr is the same as yesterday's net collection, indicating a lack of growth in the film's earnings.

The second week concluded with a total net collection of ₹3.65cr across 9,046 shows, bringing the overall total to ₹25.8cr.

Despite a strong start with an opening day collection of ₹3.25cr and steady earnings in the first week, Nayyi Navelli has struggled to maintain its momentum in the second week.