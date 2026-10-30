Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' likely to wrap up after Week-2?
What's the story
The Hindi film Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam and directed by Balaji Mohan, is struggling at the box office. On its 14th day of release, the film collected ₹0.25cr across 1,280 shows in India, taking its total gross collection to ₹30.62cr and net collection to ₹25.8cr so far, per Sacnilk. The overseas earnings were a mere ₹0.05cr on Day 14, pushing the worldwide gross collection to ₹33.92cr.
Consistent earnings
'Nayyi Navelli' fails to show any growth
The Day 14 collection of ₹0.25cr is the same as yesterday's net collection, indicating a lack of growth in the film's earnings.
The second week concluded with a total net collection of ₹3.65cr across 9,046 shows, bringing the overall total to ₹25.8cr.
Despite a strong start with an opening day collection of ₹3.25cr and steady earnings in the first week, Nayyi Navelli has struggled to maintain its momentum in the second week.
Regional performance
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's overall occupancy on Day 14 was 7.57%, with the National Capital Region (NCR) accounting for the most Hindi (2D) shows on Day 14 at 230.
However, Chennai led in terms of occupancy at 11.7%.
Other regions such as Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad also contributed to the film's earnings but with lower occupancies ranging from 4.8% to 9.3%.
Box office battle
Nayyi Navelli has struggled to attract a wider audience
Nayyi Navelli struggled to attract a wider audience.
Despite the competition, Nayyi Navelli managed to hold its ground in some regions but struggled to attract a wider audience.
The film's performance in the coming days will determine its overall fate at the box office. But with multiple movies competing at the festive box office, it will be hard for the comedy to secure screens.