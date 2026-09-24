'NAZA' documentary wins Venice special jury prize hits 56 territories

Next up, NAZA will screen at the New York Film Festival, get a U.S.-wide release, and then stream for free on The Guardian's site.

The film has sparked major backlash in Israel (Prime Minister Netanyahu even called for revoking the directors' citizenship), but it's also getting strong support from over 1,500 Israeli filmmakers, human rights groups, and big names like Ken Loach.

Despite protests and threats, Abraham and Szor say they're standing by their work.