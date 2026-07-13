NBC's Gore announces she is cancer free after breast cancer
Sara Gore, host of NBC's New York Live and Open House, just shared she's officially cancer-free after battling breast cancer earlier this year.
She announced the good news on Instagram with a heartfelt "Currently cancer free. Hallelujah."
After a 10-week break from work, she's still finishing up reconstruction treatment but feeling grateful.
Gore cites family breast cancer history
Gore first talked about her diagnosis back in April, mentioning that both her mother and sister had faced breast cancer too.
Even with early detection, she admitted the experience was tough emotionally but said support from family and friends made all the difference.
She's planning to return to hosting soon, promising to come back "better than ever."
Her story is also a reminder of how important early detection really is.