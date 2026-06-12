'Misleading' pan masala ad case: NCDRC stays proceedings against Salman
What's the story
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has temporarily stayed proceedings against Salman Khan in a complaint related to an allegedly misleading pan masala advertisement. The stay was granted while hearing an appeal challenging directions issued by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kota regarding signature verification of the opposite parties, including Khan. A bench comprising President Justice AP Sahi and member Bharat Kumar Pandya issued notice to complainant Indra Mohan Singh and stayed further proceedings before the district commission.
Legal proceedings
Appeal raised substantial questions: NCDRC
The NCDRC, in its order dated June 10, said that the appeal raised substantial questions about the jurisdiction exercised by the district forum and how the proceedings were conducted, reported PTI. The counsel for the appellants argued that the district commission examined signature genuineness without first deciding on the complaint's maintainability. The NCDRC also noted an interim order by the Rajasthan High Court on May 27, which stayed an earlier direction issued by the district commission regarding signature verification.
Additional allegations
Matter listed for further hearing on June 22
The appellants further alleged abuse of process and submitted that similar proceedings had been initiated in other consumer forums. The commission said, "Let a copy of this order be placed on the records of the proceedings before the district commission. Subject to any further orders being passed, further proceedings before the district commission shall remain stayed." The matter has been listed for further hearing on June 22.