NCPA employees to get ₹7,250 monthly raise and ₹50,000 bonus

Big news for the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) crew: thanks to a fresh wage agreement, employees are getting a ₹7,250 monthly pay bump plus a sweet annual bonus of ₹50,000.

This deal kicks in from January 2025 and runs through 2028, all made possible by talks led by BJP Maharashtra State President and All India Kamgar Karmachari Sangh President Ravindra Chavan.