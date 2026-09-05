NCPA employees to get ₹7,250 monthly raise and ₹50,000 bonus
Entertainment
Big news for the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) crew: thanks to a fresh wage agreement, employees are getting a ₹7,250 monthly pay bump plus a sweet annual bonus of ₹50,000.
This deal kicks in from January 2025 and runs through 2028, all made possible by talks led by BJP Maharashtra State President and All India Kamgar Karmachari Sangh President Ravindra Chavan.
Ravindra Chavan credits unity for win
The All India Workers's Employees Union is calling this raise a big win for staff welfare.
They have worked hard to unite NCPA workers under one certified union (something they achieved after a legal battle) and say this success shows what can happen when employees stick together.
Chavan said it is all about unity and making sure everyone gets fair treatment.