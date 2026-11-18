NDTV announces jury lineup for Indian of the Year 2026
NDTV's Indian of the Year 2026 Awards just dropped its jury lineup, and it's a mix of big names from all over.
Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, filmmaker Karan Johar, ex-G20 Sherpa of India Amitabh Kant, and actor Anupam Kher are all on board, along with leaders from business, healthcare, and the arts.
Awards celebrate changemakers jury meets 7pm
These awards celebrate people making a real difference in India, whether that's in public service, sports, entertainment, or business.
The idea is to spotlight inspiring stories and set the bar high for future changemakers.
The jury of the award, an elite panel of 11 distinguished Indian leaders, is meeting today at 7pm.