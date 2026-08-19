'Ne Zha 2' 1st animated film to cross $2 billion
Entertainment
Ne Zha 2, the Chinese animated sequel inspired by mythology, has officially out-earned Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fifth highest-grossing film ever.
It's also made history as the first animated movie to cross $2 billion worldwide, with nearly all of that coming from China.
'Ne Zha 2' now highest-grossing animation
Directed by Yang Yu, Ne Zha 2 wowed audiences with its epic visuals and gripping story, even beating out Inside Out 2 to claim the top spot for animated films.
The movie's still rolling out in places like Indonesia and Japan, and it's already pulled in a massive $155 million just from IMAX screenings, most of it from Chinese theaters.
It's also overtaken Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated movie worldwide.