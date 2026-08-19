'Ne Zha 2' 1st animated film to cross $2 billion

Directed by Yang Yu, Ne Zha 2 wowed audiences with its epic visuals and gripping story, even beating out Inside Out 2 to claim the top spot for animated films.

The movie's still rolling out in places like Indonesia and Japan, and it's already pulled in a massive $155 million just from IMAX screenings, most of it from Chinese theaters.

It's also overtaken Inside Out 2 to become the highest-grossing animated movie worldwide.