'Nee Forever' lands on Netflix April 24 with Govind, Ravi

'Nee Forever' follows fake dating relationship

Directed by Ashok Kumar Kaivani, the story follows an app developer and an aspiring filmmaker as their pretend dating game gets real, very 2026, right?

Reviews are mixed: viewers liked the relatable romance but weren't sold on the comedy. Still, it's got a solid IMDb rating of 7.6/10, with music by Ashwin Hemanth and production from Pugaz Annamali.