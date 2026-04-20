'Nee Forever' lands on Netflix April 24 with Govind, Ravi
Entertainment
The Tamil romantic drama Nee Forever is landing on Netflix from April 24, 2026.
After a theatrical run in March, this film brings a modern love story where a fake dating app relationship slowly turns genuine.
Sudharsan Govind and Archenaa Ravi lead the cast.
'Nee Forever' follows fake dating relationship
Directed by Ashok Kumar Kaivani, the story follows an app developer and an aspiring filmmaker as their pretend dating game gets real, very 2026, right?
Reviews are mixed: viewers liked the relatable romance but weren't sold on the comedy. Still, it's got a solid IMDb rating of 7.6/10, with music by Ashwin Hemanth and production from Pugaz Annamali.