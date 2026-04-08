Neel and NTR team deny 'Dragon' cancelation, production on track Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Rumors were flying that Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's big film might be canceled or delayed because of changes in Jr NTR's look, but the team has set things straight.

They posted on X to confirm that Dragon is moving forward as planned, saying any breaks are just part of normal prep work.

They also reminded fans that real updates will always come from them directly.