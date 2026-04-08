Neel and NTR team deny 'Dragon' cancelation, production on track
Entertainment
Rumors were flying that Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's big film might be canceled or delayed because of changes in Jr NTR's look, but the team has set things straight.
They posted on X to confirm that Dragon is moving forward as planned, saying any breaks are just part of normal prep work.
They also reminded fans that real updates will always come from them directly.
'Dragon' adds Kapoor and Vasanth
The movie is tentatively called Dragon (no official title yet, despite Bruce Lee rumors) and was first announced by SS Rajamouli.
Excitement jumped after Anil Kapoor joined the cast: he even posted the Dragon poster on Instagram, highlighting his reunion with Jr NTR after War 2.
Rukmini Vasanth is also on board as the female lead, making this one to watch for fans.