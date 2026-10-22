Neel presents '418' in Telugu Kannada Tamil Hindi Oct 23
Horror thriller 418, presented by Prashanth Neel and directed by newcomer Kirtan Nadagouda, is now set for a nationwide release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.
The switch from a Telugu-only launch, initially scheduled for July 31, then rescheduled for September 18, and later postponed again, to the current October 23 release comes after great reactions to the trailer and early screenings.
With its intense scenes earning it an A certificate, the film looks ready to make an impact.
Protagonist Vivek confronts Room No. 418
418 follows Vivek as he faces creepy psychological challenges around Room No. 418.
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and getting thumbs-up from Hindi exhibitors, the film's pan-India rollout is boosted by Neel's name.
If you're into straightforward horror without extra frills and want something that connects across languages, this one might be worth checking out.