Neel presents '418' in Telugu Kannada Tamil Hindi Oct 23

Horror thriller 418, presented by Prashanth Neel and directed by newcomer Kirtan Nadagouda, is now set for a nationwide release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

The switch from a Telugu-only launch, initially scheduled for July 31, then rescheduled for September 18, and later postponed again, to the current October 23 release comes after great reactions to the trailer and early screenings.

With its intense scenes earning it an A certificate, the film looks ready to make an impact.