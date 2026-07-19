Neel presents '418' Telugu horror thriller hitting July 31 2026

This film is Mythri Movie Makers's first dive into the horror genre and will be directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, who's worked closely with Neel before.

The cast features Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadala (famous from Patang and social media).

Dinesh Divakaran handles cinematography while Venky GG is on music duty, so expect some serious atmosphere.