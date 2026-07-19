Neel presents '418' Telugu horror thriller hitting July 31 2026
Entertainment
Get ready for some chills!
418, a Telugu horror thriller presented by Prashanth Neel, is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.
The release was revealed with a spooky poster showing a girl inside an eerie room through a keyhole, definitely hinting at some supernatural vibes.
Nadagouda directs Mythri's 1st horror
This film is Mythri Movie Makers's first dive into the horror genre and will be directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, who's worked closely with Neel before.
The cast features Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadala (famous from Patang and social media).
Dinesh Divakaran handles cinematography while Venky GG is on music duty, so expect some serious atmosphere.