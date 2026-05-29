Neel's 'Dragon' starring Jr. NTR explores 1967 illegal drug trade Entertainment May 29, 2026

Get ready for Dragon, the next big film from Prashanth Neel starring Jr. NTR, set in 1967 and diving deep into the world of illegal opium and heroin trade.

The story unfolds across Mumbai and Kolkata, exploring how this dark business shaped the region's history, especially around India's borders with China and Bhutan.

Neel calls it a "very realistic attempt at the 1967 period," so expect some serious attention to detail.