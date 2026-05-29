Neel's 'Dragon' starring Jr. NTR explores 1967 illegal drug trade
Get ready for Dragon, the next big film from Prashanth Neel starring Jr. NTR, set in 1967 and diving deep into the world of illegal opium and heroin trade.
The story unfolds across Mumbai and Kolkata, exploring how this dark business shaped the region's history, especially around India's borders with China and Bhutan.
Neel calls it a "very realistic attempt at the 1967 period," so expect some serious attention to detail.
'Dragon' hits theaters June 11 2027
Jr. NTR takes on Luger, a character director Neel says is his darkest creation so far: it took him three years just to get the emotional depth right! He even called it "far darker than anything I've written before."
Alongside Jr. NTR, you'll see Anil Kapoor and Biju Menon in key roles.
Mark your calendars: Dragon hits theaters June 11, 2027.