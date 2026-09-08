Neena prefers working with younger actors; older generation has 'ego'
What's the story
Veteran actor Neena Gupta, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades, recently opened up about her experiences working with different generations of actors. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed that she finds it easier to work with younger actors because of their lesser "ego and insecurities." "I get along so well with this younger generation," she said.
Actor's insights
'Bahut taqleef hoti hai...'
Gupta, who has worked with a wide range of performers in her career, said she finds it difficult to work with actors of her generation.
"When I work with (actors of) my generation, bahut taqleef hoti hai (it is very difficult)," she said.
She also recalled an incident where an actor pulled her back from the frame during a shoot because he thought he wasn't visible.
"This is how it is. They have ego problems and insecurities."
Show insights
'I can say anything to them, and they don't mind'
Gupta's upcoming show Chumbak features a cast that is mostly over 20 years younger than her.
She said she prefers working with them because they don't take offense easily.
"Also, unko koi bhi baat lag jaati hai (they take offense to anything). They take it very personally."
"With these people (her young co-stars in Chumbak), I can say anything to them, and they don't mind."
The show will stream on Netflix from Friday, September 11.