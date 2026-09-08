Neena prefers working with younger actors; older generation has 'ego'

Gupta, who has worked with a wide range of performers in her career, said she finds it difficult to work with actors of her generation.

"When I work with (actors of) my generation, bahut taqleef hoti hai (it is very difficult)," she said.

She also recalled an incident where an actor pulled her back from the frame during a shoot because he thought he wasn't visible.

"This is how it is. They have ego problems and insecurities."