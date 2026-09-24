Neev Literature Festival 10th edition Bengaluru September 26 and 27
Neev Literature Festival (NLF) is marking its 10th edition on September 26 and 27 at the Neev Yemalur Campus in Bengaluru.
Started by Kavita Sabharwal, the festival is all about getting kids curious and empathetic through books.
This year's theme, "Stories from the Heart," focuses on how stories can spark real conversations and connections.
Authors, masterclasses and Neev Book Award
There's a packed schedule with big-name authors like M.T. Anderson, Corinna Luyken, and Frances Hardinge, who will speak on this occasion.
You'll find master classes on writing and illustration, book readings, signings, and special events like the unveiling of the Neev Book Award for the best Indian children's book.
There's also a marketplace with more than 2,000 children's books, perfect for young readers and their families to explore together.