Neha Bora refuses peace bond after Delhi High Court dismissal
Entertainment
Neha Bora, who leads the All India Students's Association, has refused to sign a peace bond demanded by Delhi Police, saying it would go against her fundamental right to protest.
This move came after the Delhi High Court dismissed her plea to avoid signing the bond before a special executive magistrate.
Delhi High Court orders document disclosure
The High Court told the magistrate to give Bora all relevant documents and only decide whether the bond must be furnished at the outset or during the course of the inquiry before passing an order.
Bora had been detained while heading to a political march and argued that police were unfairly restricting her freedom of expression.
The court emphasized that fairness and due process must be followed throughout.