Neha Dhupia's '52 Blue' to premiere at IFFM 2026
What's the story
Neha Dhupia's film 52 Blue will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The screening is a significant milestone in the film's journey and will allow Australian audiences to witness an emotional story that is dear to Dhupia. The actor expressed her gratitude for the movie's global reach.
Actor's statement
'52 Blue' left lasting impact on me: Dhupia
Dhupia told PTI, "I'm incredibly grateful that 52 Blue is premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne."
"Every film has its own journey, but some stories leave a lasting impact on you as an actor, and 52 Blue is definitely one of them. It's a deeply emotional and honest narrative that stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling."
Global impact
Dhupia hopes film resonates with international audiences
Dhupia also expressed her happiness at the film reaching audiences outside India.
She said, "It's always rewarding when a story you've believed in finds audiences beyond borders. Cinema has the power to connect people through emotions, irrespective of language or geography, and I hope 52 Blue resonates with everyone who watches it at IFFM."
Festival pride
Actor lauds IFFM for supporting Indian cinema
Dhupia also spoke about the significance of IFFM as a platform for Indian cinema.
She said, "IFFM has consistently celebrated diverse voices and meaningful storytelling. To have 52 Blue showcased there is a matter of immense pride for our entire team."
"I'm looking forward to sharing this experience with audiences in Australia and hearing their reactions."
Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, the movie also stars Adil Hussain.
Career highlights
A look at Dhupia's career
Dhupia made her acting debut with the Telugu film Ninne Istapaddanu in 2003, followed by her Hindi film debut in Qayamat: City Under Threat the same year.
She has since appeared in several popular films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Tumhari Sulu (2017), and A Thursday (2022).
She is also known for her television appearances, especially as a gang leader on MTV Roadies.