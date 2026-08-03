Neha Dhupia's '52 Blue' to premiere at IFFM 2026

Dhupia also spoke about the significance of IFFM as a platform for Indian cinema.

She said, "IFFM has consistently celebrated diverse voices and meaningful storytelling. To have 52 Blue showcased there is a matter of immense pride for our entire team."

"I'm looking forward to sharing this experience with audiences in Australia and hearing their reactions."

Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, the movie also stars Adil Hussain.