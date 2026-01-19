Neha Singh Rathore's statement in Pahalgam attack case delayed

Rathore landed in legal trouble after posting videos on X questioning the deaths from last year's Pahalgam terror attack—which left 26 dead—and criticizing PM Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah , and BJP. This led to an FIR accusing her of promoting communal hatred and threatening national unity.

What happened earlier?

Rathore had already been denied anticipatory bail by the Allahabad High Court for not cooperating with investigators.

The Supreme Court later gave her temporary protection from arrest but told her she must help with the probe.

Her statement has not yet been recorded; it was deferred on Monday, January 19, 2026, because the investigating officer was out of station.