Neha Singh Rathore's statement in Pahalgam attack case delayed
Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore was supposed to give her statement to Lucknow police about the Pahalgam terror attack case, but it got pushed back since the investigating officer, SHO Vikram Singh, was away.
He explained, "I am the IO in the case. I will be taking her statement. Since I am out (of station), her statement will be recorded once I reach the police station."
What's this all about?
Rathore landed in legal trouble after posting videos on X questioning the deaths from last year's Pahalgam terror attack—which left 26 dead—and criticizing PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP.
This led to an FIR accusing her of promoting communal hatred and threatening national unity.
What happened earlier?
Rathore had already been denied anticipatory bail by the Allahabad High Court for not cooperating with investigators.
The Supreme Court later gave her temporary protection from arrest but told her she must help with the probe.
Her statement has not yet been recorded; it was deferred on Monday, January 19, 2026, because the investigating officer was out of station.