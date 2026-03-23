Nehha Pendse on juggling acting, producing: 'I don't seek special treatment'
Actor-producer Nehha Pendse just shared what it's like juggling both roles in her new film Tighee. She financially backed and stars as Swati, a Mumbai woman facing sexual harassment at work.
The cast also includes Pushkaraj Chirputkar and Sonalee Kulkarni.
Pendse says she doesn't use her producer status for special treatment, explaining that she became a producer partly to create opportunities for herself, but tries not to be over-indulgent with that privilege.
On 'Tighee''s storyline
Tighee dives into tough family issues: Swati deals with harassment from her boss over a loan tied to her husband's failed business, while the family also copes with their father's suspicious death and their mother's cancer battle.
It's all about resilience when life gets messy.
On her journey as a producer
Before Tighee, Pendse produced June (2021), which won a National Award.
She became pickier about projects, drawing inspiration from films like 3 Idiots and experiences at Cannes.