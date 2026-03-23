Nehha Pendse on juggling acting, producing: 'I don't seek special treatment' Entertainment Mar 23, 2026

Actor-producer Nehha Pendse just shared what it's like juggling both roles in her new film Tighee. She financially backed and stars as Swati, a Mumbai woman facing sexual harassment at work.

The cast also includes Pushkaraj Chirputkar and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Pendse says she doesn't use her producer status for special treatment, explaining that she became a producer partly to create opportunities for herself, but tries not to be over-indulgent with that privilege.