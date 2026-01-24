Neil Nitin Mukesh cheers for 'Border 2,' calls Sunny Deol "powerful"
Entertainment
Neil Nitin Mukesh just gave a big shoutout to Border 2, the sequel to the classic war film.
He took to social media after its Friday release, praising the movie's epic scale and emotional punch.
Mukesh was especially impressed by Sunny Deol's "Pure power. Pure gravitas." performance and Varun Dhawan's moving role.
More cast love and behind-the-scenes appreciation
Mukesh didn't stop there—he also highlighted director Anurag Singh for bringing his own style to the sequel, and applauded Ahan Shetty's maturity and Diljit Dosanjh's standout acting.
Plus, he gave props to writer-producer Nidhi Dutta and shared cast photos, showing some real love for everyone who helped make Border 2 happen.
The film is a sequel to the 1997 release Border.