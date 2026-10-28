Why has Neil Young sued Donald Trump's campaign?
What's the story
Rock legend Neil Young has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Donald Trump's fundraising group, Trump 47 Committee, accusing it of using his 1989 hit Rockin' in the Free World without permission. The lawsuit, filed Monday, claims that the Trump 47 Committee violated copyright laws by playing the song before Trump's speech at an Ohio rally on October 12. This act is considered an "unauthorized public performance," the lawsuit says.
Past legal action
Young previously sued Trump's campaign in 2020
This isn't the first time Young has taken legal action against Trump's campaign.
In 2020, he sued Trump's re-election campaign for copyright infringement over the same song and Devil's Sidewalk.
The parties reportedly settled soon after. The new lawsuit alleges that the campaign didn't defend itself and settled quickly, promising not to use Rockin' in the Free World without permission again.
Song's meaning
Song's lyrics contrast political rhetoric with harsh realities
In his lawsuit, Young describes Rockin' in the Free World as "a blistering anthem that contrasts the hollow promises of American political rhetoric with the harsh realities faced by the poor, homeless and forgotten."
The lyrics include images of a mother tossing away her baby, addiction, and "garbage piling in the shadows of prosperity, while the repeated chorus delivers savage irony, celebrating freedom that clearly isn't shared by all."
Additional defendants
Lawsuit names 5 other defendants
The lawsuit also names five other defendants, referred to as "Doe," whom Young believes are responsible for infringing his copyright.
These individuals have not been publicly identified.
The suit was filed in federal court in Richmond, Virginia.
Meanwhile, Young has been a public critic of Trump.
In a previous interview with Mojo, the singer wished, "I hope we get rid of him. Maybe he'll be gone, and the world would be a better place."