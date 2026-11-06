Neil's girlfriend Hannah arrested in Tennessee for alleged domestic assault
Entertainment
Rain Hannah, longtime girlfriend of Motley Crue's Vince Neil, was arrested on November 1 in Tennessee for alleged domestic assault.
She was released the next day after posting a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on December 3.
Motley Crue announce Las Vegas residency
Neil and Hannah have been together since 2011, mostly keeping things private while spending time with their dogs on a horse ranch.
Meanwhile, Motley Crue just wrapped up their latest tour and announced a Las Vegas residency, "Carnival of Sins in Sin City," kicking off at Caesars Palace in March 2027.