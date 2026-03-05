Netflix acquires Ben Affleck's filmmaking tech startup
Netflix has snapped up InterPositive, the filmmaking tech startup Ben Affleck launched in 2022.
This move is all about Netflix weaving generative AI into its movie-making process.
As part of the deal, Affleck will join Netflix as a senior advisor.
InterPositive's AI tools are designed to assist, not replace
InterPositive builds AI tools to help with post-production—think fixing continuity errors and adjusting lighting.
But the goal isn't to replace filmmakers; it's to make their jobs easier while keeping storytelling creative and human.
As Affleck put it, they're focused on preserving the human elements of filmmaking.
Netflix says this partnership is about empowering storytellers, not replacing them with robots.