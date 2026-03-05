Netflix acquires Ben Affleck's filmmaking tech startup

InterPositive's AI tools are designed to assist, not replace

InterPositive builds AI tools to help with post-production—think fixing continuity errors and adjusting lighting.

But the goal isn't to replace filmmakers; it's to make their jobs easier while keeping storytelling creative and human.

As Affleck put it, they're focused on preserving the human elements of filmmaking.

Netflix says this partnership is about empowering storytellers, not replacing them with robots.