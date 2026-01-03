Netflix may push for 17-day theatrical window post-WB deal

Netflix is "advocating" for a 17-day theatrical release window following its proposed $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. , reported Deadline. This move could potentially disrupt the traditional box office model, which usually allows films to run in theaters for 30-45 days before they are available on streaming platforms. The proposed change has raised concerns among theater chains like AMC, which prefer longer windows to maximize profits and create a sense of exclusivity around the moviegoing experience.

Corporate strategy Netflix's stance on theatrical releases post-Warner Bros. acquisition Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos previously assured that the streaming giant remains committed to theatrical releases. He emphasized that Netflix has released about 30 movies in theatres in the past year and doesn't oppose movies in theaters. He had said, "My pushback has been mostly in the fact of the long, exclusive windows, which we don't really think are that consumer-friendly."

Evolving releases 'I think over time the windows will evolve...' Sarandos said, "I think over time the windows will evolve to be much more consumer-friendly...to meet the audience where they are...all those things we'd like to do." "But I'd say that right now you should count on everything that has planned on going to the theaters through Warner Bros. will continue to go to the theaters through Warner Bros."