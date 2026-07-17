Netflix and JioHotstar premiere 5 titles on July 17

Streaming platforms are bringing some serious weekend binge options on July 17, 2026.

Netflix is rolling out The East Palace, a supernatural K-drama, and Desire, an edgy thriller about a complicated love triangle.

JioHotstar is premiering Maa Inti Bangaaram, where Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars as a former assassin pulled back into her old life.

Plus, Netflix fans can catch the Heartstopper Forever finale and 23,000 Lives, based on real-life refugee rescues.