Netflix and JioHotstar premiere 5 titles on July 17
Streaming platforms are bringing some serious weekend binge options on July 17, 2026.
Netflix is rolling out The East Palace, a supernatural K-drama, and Desire, an edgy thriller about a complicated love triangle.
JioHotstar is premiering Maa Inti Bangaaram, where Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars as a former assassin pulled back into her old life.
Plus, Netflix fans can catch the Heartstopper Forever finale and 23,000 Lives, based on real-life refugee rescues.
Friday premieres cover fantasy drama crime
If you're into dark fantasy and palace intrigue, The East Palace might be your pick.
Craving drama? Desire promises messy relationships and bold choices.
For Telugu crime fans or anyone curious about Samantha's next big role, Maa Inti Bangaaram sees her as Swarna, tough, haunted by her past, and ready for action.
All these shows drop this Friday, so your only problem will be picking what to start with!