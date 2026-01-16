Netflix announces 'Bridgerton' S04 premiere date Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

Bridgerton fans, mark your calendars!

Season 4 is coming in two parts—Part 1 lands on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 follows on February 26, 2026.

This time, the spotlight's on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he navigates a romantic twist with a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball.