Netflix announces 'Bridgerton' S04 premiere date
Entertainment
Bridgerton fans, mark your calendars!
Season 4 is coming in two parts—Part 1 lands on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 follows on February 26, 2026.
This time, the spotlight's on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he navigates a romantic twist with a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball.
Who's in and where to watch?
Luke Thompson returns as Benedict, joined by newcomer Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek.
Familiar faces like Nicola Coughlan (Penelope), Luke Newton (Colin), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), and Simone Ashley (Kate) are all back too.
Catch every episode exclusively on Netflix worldwide.